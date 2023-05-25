Usman Tarakai joins People’s Party

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party alleged yesterday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan now want­ed slavery of the United States and had taken a u-turn again.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special As­sistant to Prime Minister on Pov­erty Alleviation, said firstly Khan wanted freedom from the US and now he was seeking US’ slavery.

“Imran Khan cares about him­self and his wife made fun of other people’s illness but himself dra­matised his leg injury,” he said.

Kundi said that there should be an agreement on economy like the Charter of Democracy, in po­litical parties.

“There should not be vandal­ism, how is it a political party. The party which commits hooliganism and damages government facilities should receive money from that party. There will be more good news in 10 to 15 days,” he added.

On this occasion PTI leader Us­man Tarakai joined the PPP.

Kundi said: “Those who are join­ing the PPP have been welcomed by the leadership. I welcome Usman Tarakai to the PPP.” Tarakai quit the PTI after the May 9 vandalism that followed the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to media, Tarakai said, “We strongly condemn the terrorism committed by the party on May 9”.

Usman Khan Tarakai also called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari after the news conference.

Bilawal welcomed Usman Khan Tarakai on joining PPP. Usman Khan Tarakai invited the Chairman PPP to address a rally in Swabi.

On the international front, Kun­di said Pakistan was grateful to the countries that refused to par­ticipate in G20.

“Even today, we have the same position that a referendum should be held in Kashmir and Kashmiris will decide Kashmir. Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari went to India for call­ing Modi the butcher of Gujarat despite the price of two crores in India,” Kundi said.