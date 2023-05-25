Wapda, Army reach finals of National Games’ tennis event

LAHORE-Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army made it to the finals of both men’s singles and women’s singles tennis events of the 34th National Games after defeating their respective opponents at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Wapda maintained their unbeaten run in the men’s singles event, overpowering PAF 2-0. Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan downed M Shoaib 6-1, 6-2, while M Abid beat Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 7-5. In the best match of the day, Abdullah Adnan of Army beat Barkatullah of KP 7-5, 6-2. In another match, Army’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeated Hamid Israr of KP 6-0, 6-0. The finals will be played today (Thursday).

In the women’s team event semifinal, Army beat Balochistan 2-0. In singles, Amna Ali Qayyum (Army) beat Latifa Yousofi 6-0, 6-0, Mahin Aftab (Army) beat Zara Afzal 6-0, 6-0. Wapda beat Islamabad 2-0. In singles, Sara Mahboob (Wapda) beat Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0 and Ushna Sohail (Wapda) beat Zainab Ali Raja 6-0, 6-0.

Meanwhile, the 34th National Games Golf Competition will be contested at the historic Quetta Club Golf Course from today (Thursday). Conducted under the supervision of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), Tournament Director for this grand national event is Brig (R) Sohail Ishrat of PGF and for next four days, the best golf amateurs of the country will apply their golfing skills that fetch them national honors in the shape of a gold medal or silver or bronze.

Representing Balochistan Golf Association are Syed Asghar Ali Shah, Lt Col Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Ali and Zakria Khan Nasir. From Wapda, Salman Jehangir is a prominent one of the national golf scene and so are Hussain Hamid, Danish Javed and Nouman Asghar.

Punjab Golf Association has fielded commendatory players like Rao Hassan, Shameer Majid, Mekayl Majid and Ahmed Zafar Hayat. Also in contention are champions representing Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police and Army. While men play over four rounds and in golfing terms over 72 holes, the ladies will compete over three days (54 holes) from 26th May. All these golf events will be held at Quetta Golf Club Golf Course from 25th May to 28th May 2023. In the meantime, Wapda beat HEC by 45-41 to keep gold medal hopes alive in basketball event of the ongoing 34th National Games. The two teams played strongly throughout the match but HEC lost the contest after coming too closer. Wapda was leading with 45-41 in the last minute which remained pointless.

After defeating HEC, Wapda keep them in gold medal race. On the other hand, Pakistan Army beat Balochistan by 58-6 in the fourth match of the four-team event. Army will now meet Wapda today whereas HEC to lock horns with Balochistan.