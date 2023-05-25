We should've been informed 'it was all politics': IHC on Shireen Mazari's rearrest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rebuked the additional attorney general in the light of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari's rearrest, saying that the court should have been informed "it was all politics".

"You should have told the court that it was all politics and it had no links with the cases," the IHC remarked while hearing the contempt pleas related to the former federal minister's repeated arrests despite orders of her release.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing, while the complainant, Mazari's daughter Iman Mazari appeared before the court with her counsel Zainab Janjua.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired if the Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP) hadn't come. "This is a contempt of court case, he should be present here," it said.

At this, the additional attorney general informed the court that the IGP was appearing before another bench and he will be here in a while.

"[You] should have informed the court on day one that why is the entire state machinery active," Justice Hassan remarked.

The court said that the state should have informed the court earlier that Mazari's arrest had no links with Section 3 of th Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), as well as that it was all a matter of politics.

"If [you] had informed [the court], we would have heard other cases," the court stated. Prima facie, the IG preferred Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's directives on this court's order, it added.

The court then summoned the Islamabad IG in personal capacity on May 31 and sought a written response as well.

The senior vice president of the former ruling party had been arrested several times in the wake of May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

Mazari, among other PTI leaders had been rearrested after being granted relief by the IHC which asked authorities not to arrest them again. However, they were apprehended again by the Punjab Police soon after their release on May 17.

Shireen Mazari quit PTI over May 9 mayhem

In a major setback for PTI, Mazari on Tuesday announced quitting the Khan-led party which has lost several seasoned leaders in the recent days in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Mazari — the close aide of Khan — condemned the May 9 riots during which PTI supporters ransacked and torched public and defence installations across the country.

“I strongly condemn the May 9 violence. I have always condemned the violence of any kind,” she remarked.

Mazari said she is not only leaving her party but also politics. “From today onwards, I am not a part of any political party." The former politician also said her health deteriorated during the last 12 days of the detention.

“My children and parents are [now] my priority,” she remarked.

“I condemn violence against state symbols like the GHQ, parliament and the Supreme Court,” she added.

The seasoned politician went on to say that she had also submitted an affidavit to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) pledging that she would not become a part of any violent protest in future.