Will PTI’s defectors turn to JKT for future?

LAHORE - In the fast-changing political scenar­io where a mainstream political par­ty, the PTI, is falling like a house of cards, senior politician Jahangir Ta­reen who has been one of the main architects of the party has become active once again after a long time with the aim to regain the spoils and build a new political party.

The party of former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan is visibly on the path of destruction with se­nior party leaders quitting the party with every passing day.

The political fate of Imran Khan is not clear though but some of his close aides like Fawad Chaudhry and Dr Shireen Mazari have left the party. Asad Umer has announced to resign as party’s secretary general but is still in the PTI.

Some ticket holders have re­turned party tickets to the party chief holding Khan responsible for the May 9 mayhem. There is also talk of imposing a ban on the PTI in the wake of May 9 ar­son attacks on the civilian and military buildings.

The resultant situation has given an opportunity to the se­nior politician from south Pun­jab to try his luck in the troubled waters. He is already leading a disgruntled group of PTI elect­ables mostly from the south­ern region. There are now con­firmed reports that Jahangir Tareen is presently busy having meetings with old buddies and is also in touch with the politi­cians who are still clinging to the PTI despite pressures. Re­portedly, many have held assur­ance to the JKT to align with his group in case the PTI is banned, or it becomes a non-entity polit­ically. But it is certain that JKT would not like to accept peo­ple like Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar into its political fold for obvious reasons.

Jahangir Tareen’s close aide Aun Chaudhry Thursday claimed that several PTI leaders were in touch with Mr Tareen who is going to play an import­ant political role in the changed political scenario. “There is some good news coming in the next two or three days”, he re­marked, and added that Jahan­gir Tareen was ready even to visit the homes of the PTI lead­ers to win their support.

The restitution claim of Jahan­gir Khan Tareen over the spoils of the PTI’s are well established. His contribution to consolidate the party before and after the 2018 general elections makes an important chapter of the country’s political history. Peo­ple still remember his famous ‘flight operations’ to fetch the elected members of the Nation­al and provincial assemblies for someone who needed them to make his governments in the center and Punjab.

It was owing to his efforts that the PML-N could not form its government especially in Pun­jab where it emerged as the sin­gle largest party after the 2018 general elections. People in the close ciclers of Mr Tareen be­lieve that the anticipated politi­cal developments in the coming weeks will determine his future role as the new leader of the politicians now leaving the PTI.