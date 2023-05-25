‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ being observed today

The nation is observing ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ on Thursday, to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

In remembrance of the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, numerous events featuring Quran khwani and prayers will be organized throughout the country.

These gatherings will serve as a platform for the nation to honour the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the martyrs, hailing from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Several commemorative ceremonies will be held at the martyrs’ memorials to pay tribute to them.

Earlier, military leadership paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the nation, who sacrificed their lives while defending Pakistan.

“The sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan,” a press statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.