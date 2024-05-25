2 children killed as roof caves in at Gujar Khan due to storm

Rawalpindi - As many as two children were killed while two others got injured when roof of a house caved in at Changa Bangial in Gujar Khan due to heavy storm, informed sources on Friday.

Rescue 1122 carried out operation and retrieved the bodies and injured from rubble of building. Rescuers shifted the dead bodies and the maimed child to hospital for postmortem and medical treatment, they said.

The deceased were identied as Zil-e-Hussain (8) and Haider Abbas (9). Farman Haider (9) and Aleeza (12) suffered critical injuries and are under treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, three persons also suffered bullet injuries in an firing incident took place within limits of Police Station Sadiqabad, according to sources.

They said a brawl occured between two groups during which some men whipped out weapons and started indiscriminate firing at opponents. Resultantly, three persons got wounded.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to scene and moved the maimed persons to hospital with help of Rescue 1122 for cure.

A case has been registered against accused while further investigation was on. In Gujar Khan, police shot dead a suspected dacoit and injured his accomplice in an encounter here, according to sources. However, the third accomplice of suspects managed to escape from scene. Sources said that police recive. They said that police received information through 15 emergency helpline that three dacoits are fleeing after looting Rs 0.6m from a citizen.

The police sprang up into action and started chasing the daocits. Seeing police party, dacoits fired at cops. Police retaliated and killed a dacoit and maimed another.

The third dacoit managed to flee from scene. CPO appreciated the efforts of police party. In yet another development, Wah Cantt police have held two lady smugglers involved in supplying drugs in schools and colleges and seized 4800 fine quality heroin from their possession.

The lady drug peddlers have been identied as Beenish alias Moona and Aneela, against whom cases were registered by police.