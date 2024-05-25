Bilawal pays tributes to his grandfather Hakim Zardari on 13th death anniversary

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to his paternal grandfather, Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari, on his 13th death anniversary, which is being observed on May 24.

In his message, Bilawal stated that Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari’s life was a testament to his indomitable dedication to democracy and the promotion of Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage. “He believed in the power of dialogue, the strength of unity, and the importance of standing up for what is right. His allegiance to democratic principles and his sacrifices for the cause of democracy are a guiding light for us all,” he added.

Bilawal said that Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari played a pivotal role not only in shaping the political landscape of Pakistan but also in portraying a positive image of our nation to the world through cultural and social contributions. He further added, “His legacy is a source of inspiration for me and countless others who strive to continue his mission. As we honour his meaningful life and enduring legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values he cherished and to working tirelessly for a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.”