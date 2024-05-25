Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves package for Chinese victims of Dasu terror attack

Cabinet approves package for Chinese victims of Dasu terror attack
Web Desk
3:04 PM | May 25, 2024
National, Headlines

 Federal Cabinet has approved a package for families of Chinese nationals died in Dasu dam project terrorist attack.

Pakistan will pay $2.58 million in compensation to the families of five Chinese engineers who were killed in March 26 terrorist attack on the vehicle carrying them, sources said.

Each family of a Chinese deceased working at Dasu Dam project will receive 5,16,000 US$ in compensation, sources said.

The cabinet approved the package in a circulation summary, according to sources.

Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing will pay relief amounts to the families of deceased Chinese workers.

The government will also pay Rs 2.5 million ($8,950) compensation to the family of the Pakistani driver who also died in the attack, sources added.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1716612400.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024