'Certified Cloud Applied Generative AI' initiative to train 30,000 IT students

“Certified Cloud Applied Generative AI” initiative has been launched to train 30,000 IT students, engineers and other professionals to impart practical training and upgrade their Skills.

Simultaneously, a database of trained IT individuals/experts in Pakistan was also being compiled to connect them with Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs especially in the Silicon Valley.

Moreover, a platform was also being created for Pakistani freelancers with an aim to provide them with better employment opportunities in Pakistan as well as across the globe.

This was stated by a delegation of IT entrepreneurs who called on Ambassador Masood Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. The delegation included Hira Khan, Adil Khan and Nadeem Sheikh.

Nadeem Sheikh told the senior journalist Khawar Abbas Sandhu, Special Correspondent, Nawa-e-Waqt Group, about the discussion in the meeting and said that the delegation while giving a briefing to the ambassador said that “Certified Cloud Applied Generative AI” has been launched under Governor’s initiative. They informed that previously they had been contributing, on gratis basis, to promote education, research and business opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Internet of Things, and Cloud Native Computing under initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing.

“We have trained over 1 million people of different ages and backgrounds in Pakistan under PIAIC,” Ms. Hira Khan told the Ambassador.

The delegation showed their desire to establish a Tech National Incubation Centre in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan and highlighted that they intended to manufacture low cost software engineering products in Pakistan for export to the United States.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Sheikh, Lawyer, Head of Justice Helpline International and member Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, briefed the Ambassador about the working of Justice Helpline International and Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations. He said that Justice Helpline International was providing pro-bono legal services as well as helping deserving Pakistanis domestically as well as internationally. Mr. Sheikh said that the organization has helped repatriation of several destitute Pakistanis who were languishing in foreign prisons.Mr. Shaikh said that Justice Helpline International was planning to confer awards titled “Nishan-e-Justice” to top 10 eminent Pakistani-Americans across various walks of life in the US.

Appreciating the initiatives being taken by IT entrepreneurs, Ambassador Masood Khan said Pakistan's tech sector had witnessed an impressive growth, especially in fintech, healthtech, and other tech associated areas including transportation and real estate.

He highlighted that fact that Pakistan’s IT exports have surged to $4 billion.

Discussing Pak-US collaboration especially in IT and Tech sector, Masood Khan said that the existing partnership had a great potential for growth. He said that U.S. stood as the preeminent import destination of Pakistani goods. In the fiscal year 2022-23, Pakistan IT and IT-related service exports to the U.S., amounted to $ 1.4 billion, stated the Ambassador.

Noting the presence of leading international IT corporations in Pakistan including HP, DELL, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, NCR, Teradata, and Google, Masood Khan observed that digitization of economy, e-commerce and improved supply chains were driving this change. He said that tech startups have particularly been successful in fintech, retail, pharmacy, diagnostics, telemedicine, education, groceries and transportation.

“Artificial Intelligence and other new technologies - blockchain, robotics, 3-D printing, synthetic biology – are the next wave of technology,” Ambassador said.

The Ambassador also welcome the intent to manufacture low cost software products in Pakistan for their export to US.

He said that Pakistan could be used as a manufacturing hub not only for United States but also for Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

He urged the delegation to scale up their investments and programs in Pakistan and assured all possible support of Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. and all of Pakistan’s Consulates in US.