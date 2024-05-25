Chief of Naval Staff calls on CM Marayam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Friday.

Social services of the Pakistan Navy were discussed in the meeting, according to a handout.

Madam chief minister commended the veterans of Pakistan Navy for defending country’s maritime boundaries. She said Pakistanis held in high regard the valuable services of the Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed, Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid and Commodore Sajid also attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sajid Zafar Dal were also present.