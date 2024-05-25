Commissioner visits heatwave camp in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Commissioner Silwat Saeed visited the heatwave emergency response camp organized by the Municipal Corporation here on Friday. She checked presence of doctors, supporting staff and stock of medicine. The commissioner said the camp had been set up to provide rapid treatment facilities to people and directed for provision of quality medical services to patients suffering from heatwave. Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Watto also accompanied him.

Magistrates to enforce new roti price

The price control magistrates in the district have been made active to enforce new price of 100-gram roti at Rs 13, as notified by the Punjab Industries Department. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation visited several hotels and tandoors and inspected the price and weight of the roti. He also imposed fine on violators.

Meanwhile, Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum also checked the prices and weight of the roti by visiting several markets and bazaars on Friday. He also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on notification violators.

Driving licence branch to remain closed till 27th

The driving licence issuance management system (DLIMS) of traffic police will remain closed due to system up-gradation till May 27.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone said here on Friday that issuance of learner permits, renewal and fresh driving licences, and international driving permits will remain on halt.

He said that citizens could approach the licence branch after 3p.m. on May 27. Further information is available on traffic police help line 1915, he said.

DC visits cattle market, reviews arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Model Cattle Market Niamoana Sammundri Road on Friday and reviewed arrangements being finalized to facilitate people on Eidul Azha. The DC visited various parts of the market and directed to improve facilities for cattle dealers.

He said that proper checking mechanism should be implemented before the entry of any animal in the market besides ensuring their vaccination against ticks and congo virus.

The DC also visited Rescue 1122 picket and directed the assistant commissioner that no illegal cattle market or sale/purchase point should be established near Model Cattle Market Niamoana Sammundri Road.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited Khannuana Bypass Road and reviewed the sites for temporary sale/purchase of animals on Eid.