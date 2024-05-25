District administration imposes section 144 in Attock

ATTOCK - District Administration has imposed emergency/ section 144 and banned holding of cattle markets and inter district and inter provincial movement of cattle/ animals for 10 days in the wake of two casualties because of Congo Virus in tehsil Jand and Hazro of the Attock district.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by DC Rao Atif Raza. CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail, TMO Attock Sardar Aftab and other officers were also present.

The ban on cattle markets (Gondal, Domel and Gali Jageer) will remain intact upto 30th May. CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail told this journalist that both the patients (one male and one female) who died because of Congo Virus were in their sixties and directly in contact with cattle. He said CCHF (Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever) is because of bite of ticks and can spread from person to person. This disease can spread because of ticks migration. While replying a question, Dr Ismail said that Congo fever has no cure yet Ribavirin is used for its treatment as supportive care.