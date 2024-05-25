Saturday, May 25, 2024
District emergency operation centre setup in Sanghar amid heatwave threat

APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has announced the establishment of a District Emergency Operation Center at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.  The initiative was in response to the severe heat and potential heatwave threats, following directives from the government of Sindh and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The Emergency Operation Center will operate 24/7 to provide timely communication and information. Residents of the district were advised to contact the centre immediately in case of any emergencies.

 The center can be reached at phone numbers 0235920116, 0235920117 and via fax at 0235920101.

