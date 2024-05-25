DPO Khanewal holds open court, redresses public complaints

Khanewal - DPO Khanewal Ismailur Rehman Kharak held open court to redress the complaints of the citizens under the open door policy of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, after Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid Islamia High School here on Friday. The citizens belonging to different areas of district Khanewal appeared in open court and filed applications .D.P.O Khanewal ordered necessary action on these complaints.

On the occasion, DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharak said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, open court was being held on a daily basis to redress the complaints of the citizens, all possible steps were being taken to further improve the quality of policing, citizens were being provided justice which was the top priority.

On this occasion, DSP President Nasir Ali Saqib, PSO Rana Athar, SHO Meher Akhlaq and PRO Muhammad Imran Chaudhry were also present. The DPO said in his address that police stations and service centers were established in modern style. He said the purpose of the open court was not only to fulfill the requirements of justice by reducing the barriers between the public and the police, but also to make the society a cradle of peace.

He said the citizens should play the role of the eyes and ears of the police. And support the police to root out drug trafficking, illegal weapons and other crimes. He further said soon after assuming the charge,he announced the open door policy.

“The doors of my office are open to public. If any police officer or employee obstructs a citizen in the way of justice or asks for a bribe from you, immediately bring it to my notice, departmental action will be taken against him,” he said. The DPO heard the problems of the citizens and on the spot issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve them immediately.