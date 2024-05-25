Saturday, May 25, 2024
ECP imposes ban on officer transfers for PK-22 by-elections

Agencies
May 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on the posting and transfer of government officers within Bajaur district to ensure free, fair and transparent upcoming by-elections in PK-22, Bajaur IV, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a notification, the ban will remain in effect until the names of returned candidates are published. Additionally, the ECP has prohibited government functionaries or elected representatives, including local government officials, from announcing any development schemes for constituencies where bye-elections are underway until July 11, 2024.

Agencies

