Envoy calls for doubling Pak-Poland trade volume

LAHORE - Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski has emphasized the need to further expand trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Poland. He highlighted that the total trade volume between the two countries is close to one billion dollars that needs to be doubled, at least. Thanks to the GSP Plus status, Pakistan exported goods worth $800 million, while Poland’s exports to Pakistan last year were $128 million. The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the LCCI for their commendable efforts and initiatives that facilitated this delegation’s visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador made these remarks while leading a high-level Polish trade delegation during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday. LCCI President Kashif Anwar delivered a welcome address while Honorary Consul General of Poland in Lahore, Ahmed Husnain, Joanna Zdanowska from Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment, LCCI Executive Committee members, and a significant number of business community representatives were also present in the meeting. B2B meetings between Pakistani and Polish businessmen were also held on this occasion.

While addressing the delegation, LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the close and regular contact with the Polish ambassador and praised his efforts in promoting Pakistan’s image globally. He noted that Poland has shown the world a side of Pakistan that is not usually visible in the media. Kashif Anwar expressed hope that this visit would mark the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Poland. He stated that the visit would positively highlight Pakistan’s image worldwide and play a crucial role in improving the national economy. LCCI President informed the Polish delegates that Poland is one of Pakistan’s major trading partners and is currently the eighth largest export market for Pakistani products in Europe.

He mentioned that the bilateral trade volume, which was approximately $423 million in 2022-23, should be increased to at least $2 billion. Delegates from various sectors, including housing, developers, wooden pellets, waste management plants, chemicals, construction, mining, refineries, electronics, paint, and varnish, could play a significant role in this regard. He expressed confidence that LCCI members would fully benefit from the B2B meetings and enhance networking with their Polish counterparts.

Kashif Anwar also highlighted the climate challenges faced by Pakistan and the need for support from friendly countries to restore ecosystems, improve the clean green index, develop climate-resilient urban areas, and plant more trees. He pointed out that Poland could play a key role in this matter. He also mentioned the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established by the Government of Pakistan, focusing on attracting new investments in five key sectors: defense, agriculture, minerals, information technology, telecommunications, and energy. Anwar urged Polish investors to explore investment opportunities under the SIFC framework.

The ambassador of Poland assured that Polish investors would fully utilize the available opportunities and that the Polish Embassy is guiding Polish business people regarding the trade prospects in Pakistan. He stressed the need to further expand trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Poland. He pointed out that Poland’s economy, with a size of $1.4 trillion, is ranked 21st in the world and is the sixth-largest economy in the European Union. He said Poland has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU, with a 900% increase since 1990. This year, Poland’s imports and exports are expected to be around $700 billion. He highlighted Pakistan’s strong textile manufacturing capabilities, including yarn production, fabric making, and garment production.