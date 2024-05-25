Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ex-regulator confirmed as new chief of Brazil’s Petrobras

Agencies
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, International

Rio de Janeiro   -   Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petrobras, confirmed former regulator Magda Chambriard as its new chief executive Friday, 10 days after left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked her predecessor. Lula has been pushing for Petrobras to invest more, saying it will boost Latin America’s biggest economy -- a spending spree resisted by investors.

Petrobras said its board had named Chambriard as a member and elected her chief executive, effective immediately. She is the second woman to hold the post, after Graca Foster, from 2012 to 2015.

The 66-year-old chemical and civil engineer started her career at Petrobras in 1980, then led Brazil’s oil and natural gas agency, ANP, from 2012 to 2016. Chambriard replaces Jean Paul Prates, whose sacking was announced on May 14, after less than 18 months on the job, triggering turbulence at Petrobras, the key player in the world’s seventh-biggest oil producing country.

Poverty rate increases in Pakistan from 38.6pc to 39.5pc in five years: PIDE

Prates’s ouster followed a spat between Petrobras and shareholders over dividend payments, which heightened concerns about the government’s influence in the publicly traded company’s decision-making.

Prates, a former state senator, faced fierce criticism after Petrobras announced it would not pay an extraordinary dividend to investors following its second-highest net profit ever last year, $24.8 billion.

The March announcement caused the company’s share price to plummet, and was seen by some analysts and opponents as direct government intervention.

Lula accused Petrobras executives of putting the company’s shareholders ahead of the Brazilian people.

The Petrobras board eventually approved the dividend payment in late April.

Just over half of Petrobras’s capital is held by the Brazilian state, and the rest by shareholders.

Sarfraz Bugti vows to provide all available facilities to people of Ziarat

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1716556241.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024