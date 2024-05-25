Saturday, May 25, 2024
Faisal Khokhar announces special ceremony in honor of Arshad Nadeem

Our Staff Reporter
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s Olympic javelin thrower, currently honing his skills for the Paris Olympics at Punjab Stadium, had a productive meeting with Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Faisal Ayub Khokhar at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

During the meeting, Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar reiterated the government’s commitment to providing Arshad Nadeem with unwavering support and cooperation for his Olympic preparations. “Arshad Nadeem is a national asset and a beacon of pride for Pakistan. We are confident that he will bring home a gold medal from the Paris Olympic Games,” said Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, highlighting the nation’s high hopes for Arshad’s success.

Furthermore, Faisal Khokhar announced that construction plans for the Arshad Nadeem Stadium in Mian Channu are underway, emphasizing the government’s dedication to honoring Arshad’s achievements and providing inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation.

“We consider Arshad Nadeem a true role model for the youth of Pakistan. A special ceremony will be held to celebrate his accomplishments and motivate other athletes,” Minister Faisal Khokhar affirmed, underscoring the importance of recognizing Arshad’s contributions to Pakistani sports.

