Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs150m machinery

Agencies
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   The Faisalabad Municipal Corporation has purchased machinery worth Rs 150 million for revamping and improvement of Local Bodies Department. According to official sources, the machinery including seven trucks, one trolley, and one excavator machine have been purchased after three decades. The machinery will be utilised for anti-encroachment operation, repair of streetlights, etc. Commissioner Silwat Saeed handed over the keys of the excavator to officers concerned. Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and other officers were present. She said that Municipal Corporation staff was active in the city for removing encroachments, rehabilitation of streetlights, etc. She said that clearing encroachment from footpaths was vital for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peddlers. Earlier, the CO briefed about the details of the machinery and its working.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1716556241.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024