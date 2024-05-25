Fakhar looks forward to facing ‘full-strength England’ ahead of T20 World Cup

BIRMINGHAM - Pakistan’s southpaw batsman, Fakhar Zaman, expressed his eagerness to take on a robust England side ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, slated to kick off on June 1.

Addressing a press conference in Birmingham before Pakistan’s second T20I against England, Fakhar shared his sentiments about the return of pacer Jofra Archer and emphasized his excitement about confronting a fully equipped English squad in preparation for the World Cup.

“We’ve faced Jofra many times. He’s a formidable bowler. However, what excites us more is the challenge of facing a full-strength England team,” remarked Fakhar. “Playing against such a competitive side not only benefits England but also provides us with an opportunity to test our skills against world-class talent,” he added.

The series opener between Pakistan and England was washed out due to persistent rain in Leeds, disrupting both teams’ preparations for the upcoming mega event. Nevertheless, Fakhar found a silver lining in the abandoned match, highlighting the significance of having a decisive outcome in the ongoing series.

“Engaging with England, one of cricket’s powerhouses, underscores the importance of this series. Although the first game was affected by weather, having a conclusive result in the remaining matches is reassuring,” Fakhar commented.

Reflecting on his batting position in the ongoing series and the impending T20 World Cup, Fakhar affirmed his comfort and enjoyment batting at number four.”I’ve been batting at number four for about two years now, and I’ve grown accustomed to it. I relish the challenge, especially in T20Is, and I intend to continue batting at number four in the World Cup,” he affirmed.

2nd T20I

Pakistan vs England

Match starts at

6:30 PM