Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups

APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Five persons were killed as a result of firing between two rival groups with five other injured here on Friday, an official of the Chamkani Police Station told media persons.

The incident of the cross firing between the two rival groups occurred in the jurisdiction of the Chamkani Police Station, the police official said. As a result of firing five people were injured, police said. Three people died from one side and two from the other side, police officials informed the media men.

According to the police, there was a property dispute between the two rival groups. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. Syed Niaz Ali Shah, Babar, Wasiullah, Jameel Shamil and a policeman are among the dead. Injured Iftikhar was shifted to hospital for medical assistance, police said.

