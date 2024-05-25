Gold rate decreases by Rs1,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs240,200 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs242,000 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs205,933 from Rs207,476 whereas price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 188,772 from Rs 190,186, Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,338 from $2,355, the association reported.