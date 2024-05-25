Saturday, May 25, 2024
Govt stops subsidised gas supply to fertilizer industry

Fawad Yousafzai
May 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government has stopped the provision of subsidized gas to the fertilizer industry, as they were unable to trickle down the benefits to the farmers, and decided to provide gas at full price which will increase the rate by 217 per mmbtu for the fertilizer manufacturer.

The Federal Cabinet has approved a summary of the Ministry of Industries & Production for discontinuing the provision of subsidized gas to the Fertilizer industry, official source told The Nation.

The Ministry of Industries and Production has submitted the summary to the Federal Cabinet in the context of direct provision of subsidies to the farmers. During the cabinet meeting, the Petroleum Division explained that in case of provision of gas to the plants at the OGRA notified price, the price differential would either have to be borne by the domestic consumers or must be subsidized by the Finance Division.

The ministry explained that the benefits of subsidized gas to fertilizer plants had not trickled down to farmers, which was evident from the absence of any corresponding decrease in the price of urea. It was suggested during the cabinet meeting that the distortion in the pricing of gas for the fertilizer sector should be removed, the source said.

The Finance Division, in view of financial constraints, also did not endorse the proposal of provision of further subsidy on gas to meet the resultant price differential. On consideration of these aspects, the Cabinet reached the unanimous conclusion that gas to fertilizer plants should be supplied at full price rather than subsidized price, the source said.

After keeping it at the lowest level for decades, in the ongoing fiscal year the federal government had upward revised the gas prices for fertilizer plant to Rs 1597 per mmbtu against the sale price of gas Rs 1814 per mmbtu. In case the government decided to charge the fertilizer plants the sale price of gas the rate for the fertilizer will go up by Rs 217 per mmbtu.

Fawad Yousafzai

