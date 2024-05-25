Saturday, May 25, 2024
IFA’s late night action; fake pickle, tainted spices destroyed

May 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) on Thursday night raided at a pickle and spice unit in the Industrial Area, and sealed it while recovering 6510 kilograms of fake pickles and 155 kilograms of tainted spices.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of IFA, Dr. Tahira Saddique, said that the IFA accompanied by food safety teams (FSTs) raided at late night in the pickle unit and destroyed a large quantity of contaminated food products.

She said that the inspection revealed rotten vegetables stored uncovered and treated with chemicals. The team also discovered fungus, insects, and flies infesting the pickles. The unit was using banned colours to adulterate spices and selling these items in attractive packaging, misleading consumers.

Dr. Tahira emphasized the importance of food safety and promised strict action against those who compromise the quality of food. She urged the public to support the IFA in identifying and eliminating such practices in their neighborhoods. This raid underscored the IFA’s commitment to ensuring safe and healthy food for the residents of Islamabad, she added. On the occasion, she warned that the sale of substandard and harmful food items was a criminal offense under the law and strict action would be taken against the violators.

