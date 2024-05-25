Saturday, May 25, 2024
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer

IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer
Agencies
May 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned Margallah police along with record in a petition seeking cases record against former prime minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. During hearing, the court said that the reports of police and Federal Investigation Agency have received, and now only National Accountability Bureau’s comments are required into the matter. The court summoned SHO Margalla Police Station along with record and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

Agencies

