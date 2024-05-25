IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned Margallah police along with record in a petition seeking cases record against former prime minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. During hearing, the court said that the reports of police and Federal Investigation Agency have received, and now only National Accountability Bureau’s comments are required into the matter. The court summoned SHO Margalla Police Station along with record and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.