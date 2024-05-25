Saturday, May 25, 2024
Int'l day of Markhor aims to raise awareness for its preservation

May 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Member, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Waqar Zakaria, on first-ever ‘International Day of the Markhor’ stressed to raise awareness in public and authority concerned for promoting the conservation of this iconic and other ecologically significant species present in Central and South Asia. Talking to PTV news he said the greatest threats to the survival of the Markhor are habitat loss, illegal hunting (poaching), and climate change issues.

“We have strong attachment with Markhors as they symbolizes national pride of our country,” he said.

He said that preserving and protecting the Markhor and its natural habitat is an ecological imperative and a significant opportunity to bolster the regional economy, foster conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism and economic growth and that conservation efforts will benefit the ecosystem.

He called upon all member states, organizations, civil society, non-governmental organizations, individuals and other relevant stakeholders including local communities to observe the International Day of the Markhor today (Friday) and introduce policies to tackle climate change.

