ITP using all out resources to provide assistance, travel facilities to citizens

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Police is utilizing all available resources to provide citizens with every possible assistance and travel facilities, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/ SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk directed the officials to promote community policing and improve public-police relations. In this regard, the Islamabad Traffic Police are ensuring the provision of water at various locations in Islamabad for citizens traveling in extreme hot weather. This is to ensure that citizens can travel safely and comfortably to their destinations despite the hot weather. On this occasion, SSP Traffic said that the purpose of this initiative is to protect the lives and property of citizens, ensure safe travel, promote community policing, and bridge the gap between the police and the public. Citizens have greatly appreciated this initiative by the Islamabad Traffic Police and have also thanked the IG Islamabad and his team.