Khawaja Asif’s Fiery Speech

There is no doubt that Khawaja Asif referred to some bitter facts, which may not be to the liking of a few. History cannot be changed or modified to suit any individual’s perspective. Nations learn from history. However, I have one reservation: no member of the National Assembly, including Khawaja Asif, Omar Ayub, Gohar AK, Patel, etc., mentioned the torment and humiliation that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was subjected to. Fatima Jinnah was unanimously called Madre Millat. She never held any political post during the lifetime of Quaid-e-Azam, except for taking care of her terminally ill elder brother. Fatima Jinnah, her brother, and a few doctors who took care of Muhammad Ali Jinnah were aware of the severity of his ailment. They also knew that if this secret became known to his political adversaries in the Congress and Lord Mountbatten, the very achievement of Pakistan could have been at stake. Yet, she became a victim of state-funded character assassination by the tin-pot dictator and his accomplice Wajid Ali Burki, who dared to call her a traitor and an agent. It is a fact that she died under mysterious circumstances, and no investigations were allowed to unearth the circumstances of her death, nor were her close relatives allowed to view her dead body.

This tendency of self-projection by a few must also cease. State-funded hospitals, airports, and welfare schemes must only be named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, or Fatima Jinnah and nobody else. There are many others who have served this country well and made a place for themselves in the hearts and memories of citizens. Personally speaking, I hold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in high esteem for his legacy of the 1973 Constitution and Nuclear Defense Deterrence capability, yet I believe his picture should not adorn our currency, nor should anyone else’s.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.