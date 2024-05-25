KPCIP holds ‘Local community consultation workshop’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) orchestrated a one-day event entitled “Local Community Consultation Workshop” at the District Auditorium Hall. The objective was to enhance public and stakeholder awareness regarding the project’s goals and advantages.

Organized by the KPCIP team in collaboration with the District Administration, Tehsil Municipal Committee, and the Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC), the workshop saw the active participation of local stakeholders. Notable figures present included Tehsil Mayor Umer Amin Khan Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, TMO Dera Gul Nayb Khan, representative of WSSC D.I. Khan Choudhary Atta Ullah, representative of project consultant Younas Khan, Chairmen and Councillors of Village/Neighborhood councils, and members of the local community.

The workshop facilitated an open platform for discussions and Q&A sessions, allowing participants to voice their concerns, suggestions, and ideas. The KPCIP team and government officials reassured attendees of their commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement throughout the project’s execution.

Tehsil Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan, Captain (R) Umer Amin Khan Gandapur, highlighted the significance of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) in enhancing sanitation services for citizens. He emphasized the provincial government’s dedication to improving living standards, expressing contentment with the ongoing development projects. Gandapur affirmed that development in Dera Ismail Khan ranks high on KPCIP’s priorities, ensuring comprehensive solid waste management and modern sanitation facilities.

Furthermore, Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Syed Gulfam Shah stressed the project’s importance, foreseeing its completion as a catalyst for innovation and enhancement in DIKhan’s sanitation services.

Engineer Younus Khan, representing the project consultants, briefed participants on KPCIP’s objectives, including the establishment of a sewerage treatment plant, green urban spaces, and a modern scientific sanitary landfill site in DIKhan. The collective commitment of stakeholders underscores the community’s resolve to support KPCIP’s efforts in transforming Dera Ismail Khan into a clean and livable city.