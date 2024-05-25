Saturday, May 25, 2024
Kundi chairs 13th Senate meeting of UoS

APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, chaired the 13th Senate meeting of University of Swabi (UoS) on Friday. The meeting, attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, Vice Chancellor (UoS), Dr. Nasir Jamal, and concerned officials, discussed matters including financial resource plans and age relaxation.

The agenda included the approval of minutes from the last senate meeting and deliberations on reservations regarding the university’s financial resource plan. Additionally, the meeting reviewed amendments presented after syndicate approval and addressed concerns such as age relaxation for appointments and the abolition of certain allowances.

In his address, Governor Kundi suggested establishing a time frame for the preparation of senate minutes and emphasized timely approval. He also advocated for a proper mechanism and policy concerning age relaxation, highlighting the importance of ensuring that universities have access to competent faculty members and offer opportunities to qualified youngsters.

