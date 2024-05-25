Manchester City, Manchester United to face off in FA Cup final

For the second consecutive season, the two Manchester rivals will meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Manchester City and Manchester United derby game is set for a 1400 GMT kick-off as Andy Madley will referee the 2024 final.

Pep Guardiola's men aim to become the first side to bag back-to-back FA Cups since Arsenal in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Ahead of the final, Erik ten Hag's United lifted the trophy 12 times in the competition's 153-year history – five more than Manchester City – but The Red Devils' last trophy was in the 2015-16 season.

Last season, Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to win the 2023 FA Cup as İlkay Gundogan scored twice in the final.