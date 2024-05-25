Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Manchester City, Manchester United to face off in FA Cup final

Manchester City, Manchester United to face off in FA Cup final
Anadolu
11:42 AM | May 25, 2024
Sports

For the second consecutive season, the two Manchester rivals will meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Manchester City and Manchester United derby game is set for a 1400 GMT kick-off as Andy Madley will referee the 2024 final.

Pep Guardiola's men aim to become the first side to bag back-to-back FA Cups since Arsenal in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Ahead of the final, Erik ten Hag's United lifted the trophy 12 times in the competition's 153-year history – five more than Manchester City – but The Red Devils' last trophy was in the 2015-16 season.

Last season, Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 to win the 2023 FA Cup as İlkay Gundogan scored twice in the final.

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1716612400.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024