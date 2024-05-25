Maryam prioritises every sector of public welfare

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Friday said that every sector of public welfare is her priority.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam was met by Member National Assembly (MNA) Shazra Mansab and former MNA Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla, where the development issues of Nankana Sahib and Gujarat were discussed. Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik was also present on the occasion. During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz assured the solution of public problems. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders paid tribute to Chief Minister Punjab for her efforts to relieve inflation.

Chief Minister Punjab stated that every sector of public welfare is her priority. She will ensure the solution of people’s problems in any case. The solution of problems and development is the right of people, and not favor of anyone. She added that solid waste management and landfill sites will be established across the province. 2500 primary health centers and 300 rural health centers are being revamped in Punjab, and state-of-the-art cardiology and peds units will be set up in district hospitals. Maryam Nawaz further said that she will ensure the provision of best treatment facilities in every district so that no one has to go to other cities for treatment.