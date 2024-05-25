Meeting reviews APNS, CPNE issues regarding newspapers’ arrears

Peshawar - A meeting chaired by Director General (DG) Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Imran, was held with All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) heads, and representatives of various advertising agencies on Friday.

Issues related to previous arrears of newspapers and advertisement agencies were discussed, with proposals considered for resolving these issues. Provincial heads of APNS, Pir Haroon Shah, and CPNE, Tahir Farooq, along with Deputy Director Advertisement Ibn-e-Amin and relevant officials, attended the meeting.

The meeting aimed to address the matter per suggestions issued by ITNE Islamabad to the Information Department. It was proposed that a reconciliation be made with newspapers and advertisement agencies regarding previous arrears. The process was thoroughly discussed, following the directives of the Chief Secretary.

Attendees from CPNE and APNS expressed satisfaction with the department’s efforts and hoped for positive outcomes regarding media outlets’ liabilities. DG Muhammad Imran informed the meeting about the department’s ongoing efforts to address arrears, including practical steps and reconciliation with all available resources. He added that progress reports are being furnished to the Chief Secretary’s office, aiming to resolve the issue promptly.

Participants appreciated the department’s performance and expressed optimism about receiving good news soon. They highlighted the reconciliation process and the department’s efforts positively.