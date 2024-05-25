Minister promises peace, order across province

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has affirmed that peace and order are being maintained throughout the province. Chairing the 5th meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Friday, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he emphasised the ongoing actions against drug dealers, kite-making factories, and electricity thieves.

During the meeting, which was held at the Interior Department on Friday, the committee approved the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe various incidents.

Additionally, ten prisoners were granted parole, and resources were allocated to the Lahore and Rawalpindi administrations in preparation for the New Zealand cricket series.

The health minister conducted a thorough review of the province’s law and order situation, including security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha. Briefings were given by relevant officers, commissioners, and Regional Police Officers (RPOs).

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional IG Zulfikar Hameed, DIG Operations Lahore, along with all commissioners and RPOs, participated in the meeting via video link conference.