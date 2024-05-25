Mushaal Mullick urges India to allow her and daughter to meet Yasin Malik

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a video message has demanded that India allow her along with her 12-year-old daughter Raziyah Sultana to meet Yasin in Tihar jail.

She demands that they should be allowed the facility as per rules under Geneva Conventions on the rights of prisoners.

The family has not seen each other and been forcibly divided for almost 10 years.

Mushaal has urged the United Nations and other world bodies, apart from government of Pakistan, to look into grave human rights violations and put pressure on India to guarantee her safe and secure meeting with him in Tihar jail's death cell in New Delhi.

Indian kangroo courts have unilaterally given life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in fraudulent cases to suppress the legitimate voice of Kashmirs' right to self-determination, she says.

Now the government of India is seeking death penalty on ficticious cases to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

It has been two years since he was charged and given life imprisonment without a fair trial, physical presence, counsel and legal access.