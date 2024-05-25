NAB DG stresses on academia’s role to combat corruption

PESHAWAR - Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghazi Rehman emphasized the crucial role of academia in combating corruption during a high-level meeting held in collaboration with the Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Muhammad Jehanzaib Khan. Rehman stressed the importance of quality research and character-building among students to effectively tackle this societal menace. He highlighted corruption’s detrimental effects on progress, development, and meritocracy, calling for a collective effort to eradicate it.

Rehman’s visit to the University of Peshawar aligns with NAB’s vision to engage educational institutions in raising awareness against corruption among the youth. The organization’s anti-corruption strategy emphasizes awareness, prevention, and enforcement to achieve a corruption-free Pakistan. Rehman addressed misconceptions about plea bargains, clarifying their role in swiftly recovering looted funds before trial, in line with NAB laws. Emphasizing the potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mineral resources, Rehman urged universities to conduct research to harness these resources for job creation.

Vice Chancellor Jehanzaib Khan assured full cooperation with NAB’s initiatives. Attendees stressed the importance of following Quranic teachings and Sunnah to combat corruption effectively. They also discussed the need for infrastructure development in mineral-rich areas and promoting anti-corruption messages through digital media.

NAB reaffirmed its commitment to zero tolerance against corruption, encouraging individuals to report cases with solid evidence. Rehman announced plans for more awareness events at the University of Peshawar to empower students as future leaders in the fight against corruption.