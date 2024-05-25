Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OGDCL collaborates with IPRI for Endowment of Economic Security Chair

OGDCL collaborates with IPRI for Endowment of Economic Security Chair
PR
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday entered into a collaboration with Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) for an Endowment of Economic Security Chair.

The kick-off ceremony was graced by the Chairman Board of OGDCL and CEO of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masood; MD/CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, and senior officials of the industry.

The Endowment of Economic Security Chair at IPRI is for a period of three years, and it will be known as ‘OGDCL- IPRI Chair.’ This collaboration is a classic example of interaction between the corporate sector and academia.

The research portfolio will be spread over the themes of Circular Economy and Green Entrepreneurship in Pakistan; De-carbonization of Oil and Gas value chains; Environmental Social Governance: New Age of Corporate Governance in Pakistan; Economic Viability of Renewable Energy Alternatives in Oil-Dependent Economies; Economic Implications of Shale Gas Development; and Exploration & Production (EP), Climate Change, Inflationary trends and mining. The role of OGDCL in terms of green financing was also underscored, and the appropriate use of Artificial Intelligence was highlighted.

Poverty rate increases in Pakistan from 38.6pc to 39.5pc in five years: PIDE

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1716556241.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024