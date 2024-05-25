Pakistan announces squad for volleyball series against Australia

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) revealed its 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match volleyball series against Australia, marking the first-ever visit of the Australian team to the country. PVF Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob expressed confidence in the strength of the Pakistani squad, anticipating a thrilling competition as they face off against Australia. The Australian team, consisting of twenty members, is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday (May 26). The series kicks off with the first match on May 28 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. Subsequent matches are scheduled for May 29 and May 30. Ch Yaqoob invited fans and supporters to attend the matches, emphasizing that entry is free and encouraging everyone to come and cheer for the green shirts, especially after their recent victory in the Central Asian Volleyball League. Highlighting the importance of promoting volleyball nationally and internationally, Ch Yaqoob emphasized the need for government support to enhance resources for the sport’s development. The squad will be led by Murad Jehan, with M Kasheef Naveed serving as vice-captain. Other members include Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, M Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali, and M Yaseen. The team’s coaching staff includes Argentine Ruben Wolochin as the head coach, along with assistant coaches Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues will serve as the physical trainer, supported by M Ismail Khan, M Sulaiman Amin, and Juan Cobucci as Assistant Scoutmen.