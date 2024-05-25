Pakistan beaten by India in ATF Team Competition final

LAHORE - Pakistan beaten by India 0-2 in the final match of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 12&under Team Competition held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Despite the loss, Pakistan’s overall performance in the tournament garnered praise. The team’s journey to the final secured them a coveted spot in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 12&under Finals, slated to be held in Kazakhstan later this year. Reflecting on the tournament, Captain Abid said: “The team’s overall performance was commendable. Our boys displayed exceptional skills, leading us to the final and qualifying for the World Championships. Although we fell short against India in the final, we are determined to work harder and aim for a strong showing in Kazakhstan.” PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi Secretary Col (R) Zia-ud-din praised the team’s efforts and performance in the ATF Competition, saying, “Our team’s performance in the competition was impressive. We secured victories against Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, earning our place in the final.” Highlighting the significance of this achievement, Aisam said: “Junior development is a key focus in Pakistan tennis. Our team’s participation in this competition after a two-year hiatus and reaching the final is a notable achievement. Qualifying for the ITF Asia 12&under Finals marks a significant milestone.”

With this tournament setting a strong foundation for the future, the team is eagerly anticipating further success in the upcoming World Championships in Kazakhstan.