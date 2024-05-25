Saturday, May 25, 2024
Pakistan to bring back 43 prisoners from Sri Lanka

Imran Mukhtar
May 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD     -    The government of Sri Lanka on Friday agreed to set free 43 Pakistanis incarcerated in Sri Lankan jails. The agreement came in a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Islamabad Admiral (retired) Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne. In the high-level meeting, it was agreed to immediately repatriate 43 Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Sri Lanka. The Ministry of Interior had been working with the Sri Lankan authorities for the past months to bring back these prisoners. Both the sides agreed to take immediate steps to return the prisoners of both countries. The Sri Lankan High Commissioner assured all possible cooperation in this regard. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was quoted as saying in the meeting that arrangements for the return of Pakistani prisoners will be finalized in a few days. The minister said that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been going from strength to strength over the past seven decades. He said that Pakistan wanted to further enhance mutual relations in various fields with Sri Lanka. Issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations were also discussed in the meeting. Both sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of security and counter-narcotics.

Poverty rate increases in Pakistan from 38.6pc to 39.5pc in five years: PIDE

Imran Mukhtar

