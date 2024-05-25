Saturday, May 25, 2024
PASCO officials suspended, face FIA case over billion-rupee Bardana scam

INP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a corruption case against three Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASCO) officials for alleged embezzlement exceeding one billion rupees (PKR 1,000,000,000) in a wheat distribution scam.

The case names General Manager Field Zahoor Ranjha, Zonal Head Borewala Rao Akram, and Zonal Head Bahawalnagar Gibran Iqbal. FIA’s investigation stems from a complaint filed by PASCO’s Additional Director General, Shazia Altaf. According to the charges, Ranjha and Akram are accused of misappropriating PKR 12.72 crore (PKR 127,200,000), while Iqbal faces a steeper charge of PKR 95.94 crore (PKR 959,420,000) in connection with the wheat cargo distribution.

INP

