Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don’t really even notice it, so it’s part of everyday life.” –Bill Gates

Past in Perspective
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

James T. Russell’s invention of the compact disc (CD) in 1965 revolutionised the way music and data are stored and accessed. Russell, an American physicist, envisioned a digital optical disc capable of storing large amounts of information. His innovation involved encoding data as microscopic indentations on a reflective surface, read by a laser beam. The result was a durable, high-capacity storage medium with superior audio quality. Commercialised in the 1980s, CDs quickly became the standard format for music albums and software distribution. Russell’s pioneering work laid the foundation for subsequent advancements in digital storage technology, shaping the modern era of multimedia consumption.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1716556241.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024