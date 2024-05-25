Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, said that the provincial government launched revolutionary project for ideal cleanliness arrangements in rural areas. Commissioner Maryam Khan expressed these views during visit to Peerawala Hamid Pur Kinora union council along with Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer to review cleanliness arrangements here on Friday. She said that steps have been taken regarding sewerage and cleanliness in rural areas.’Ab Gaoon Chamkain Ga’ project under local government department was underway successfully. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that cleanliness staff and small machinery have been provided at the Union Council level and expenses recovery was being made through forming committees. Director Local Government Zahoor Hussain said that three sanitary workers and one loader rickshaw have been provided in each union council. Earlier, an awareness walk was also taken out under the leadership of Commissioner Maryam Khan, DC Rizwan Qadeer and cash prizes were distributed among sanitary workers over better performance. Commissioner Maryam Khan planted a sapling in Peerewala Union Council and prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Director Local Government Zahoor Hussain briefed Commissioner and DC.