People demand female guards at CFC Landi Kotal

Khyber - Locals have demanded that the government and Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) replace male security personnel at the Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) Landi Kotal with female ones. They argue that the presence of male guards among women violates their religious and cultural norms.

Led by Village Council Chairman Bazaar Zakha Khel Attaullah Afridi, locals complained about the misconduct and rough behavior of security guards Younas and Jamal Shelmani. They claim several complaints were lodged but no action has been taken. The guards are accused of harassing female visitors and disrupting the center’s environment.

The locals urged the authorities to replace the male security guards with female guards to ensure tribal women can visit the center without fear.

When contacted, the CSC Incharge stated that routine business was running smoothly and denied the allegations against the security guards, attributing them to councilors with personal interests who disturb the center’s environment.