Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

People demand female guards at CFC Landi Kotal

Ahmad Nabi
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber   -   Locals have demanded that the government and Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) replace male security personnel at the Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) Landi Kotal with female ones. They argue that the presence of male guards among women violates their religious and cultural norms.

Led by Village Council Chairman Bazaar Zakha Khel Attaullah Afridi, locals complained about the misconduct and rough behavior of security guards Younas and Jamal Shelmani. They claim several complaints were lodged but no action has been taken. The guards are accused of harassing female visitors and disrupting the center’s environment.

The locals urged the authorities to replace the male security guards with female guards to ensure tribal women can visit the center without fear.

When contacted, the CSC Incharge stated that routine business was running smoothly and denied the allegations against the security guards, attributing them to councilors with personal interests who disturb the center’s environment.

Save Life Foundation attends HCO event

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1716612400.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024