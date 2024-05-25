PM says CPEC-II will be focus of his China visit

Shehbaz Sharif invites Chinese companies to set up industrial units, electric, hybrid vehicle plants in Pakistan. Safety of Chinese workers govt’s top priority: PM. As Pakistan celebrates first International Day of Markhor, PM calls for protecting species.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the security and safety of Chinese citizens is the top priority of his government. While talking to a delegation of representatives from Chinese companies in Pakistan, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday, he said all possible steps are being taken to provide foolproof security to Chinese citizens.

The prime minister encouraged the Chinese companies to set up industries in Special Economic Zones under business to business arrangement. He invited Chinese textile industry to set up their industrial units in Pakistan.

The prime minister said the focus of his upcoming visit to China will be CPEC-II and further development of economic relations between Pakistan and China. He said for the next phase of CPEC, we have to provide the best technical training to our workforce. He said the way China lifted 700 million people out of poverty is an inspiration for us. The prime minister said we also want to get benefit from China’s experience in terms of increasing exports. He further said China should help Pakistan in the light of its experiences in delivering Pakistan’s exports to China and other countries in the region.

The prime minister said Pakistan is committed to the strategy of increasing agricultural production using innovation and technology in the agriculture sector. Pakistan wants to benefit from the expertise of China’s IT industry for the development of the IT sector.

Inviting Chinese companies to set up electric and hybrid vehicle plants in Pakistan, the Prime Minister directed to resolve all problems of Chinese companies.

The representatives of Chinese companies expressed their determination to further expand their business and investment in Pakistan.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to immediately implement the decision of the International Court of Justice to stop the Israeli operation in Gaza. In a statement on Friday, he welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice on the case filed against the genocide in Palestine.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to thirteen judges who ruled in favor of oppressed humanity and to South Africa for filing the petition.

He said Pakistan had supported South Africa’s petition, and will continue to fight the case of all Palestinians. The prime minister said following the court decision, the UN Commission of Inquiry should be given immediate access to Gaza and Rafah.

The prime minister further said decision to open roads, provide immediate food and medical aid should be implemented so that the oppressed people can get relief.

‘PM calls for efforts to protect Markhor’

As the country observed the first International Day of the Markhor on Friday (May 24), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for the efforts to protect the national animal of Pakistan and other species which enrich the planet’s biodiversity.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation, said, “Let us work together to protect not only the Markhor but also all species that enrich our planet’s biodiversity. By doing so, we secure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

He called upon all Pakistanis and the international community to reaffirm their commitment to environmental conservation.

“Today, as we celebrate the first International Day of the Markhor, the national animal of Pakistan, we take pride in the majestic creature that symbolizes our rich natural heritage,” he remarked.

The prime minister said that the Markhor, with its unique corkscrew-shaped horns, represented Pakistan’s commitment to preserving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.

He said the day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly on May 2, 2024, acknowledged the nation’s efforts and successes in wildlife conservation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the significant increase in the Markhor population over the past decade was a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to protecting its natural environment.

He said that the country’s conservation programmes, supported by local communities and guided by scientific research, had shown that with collective effort, the decline of endangered species could be reversed. “Pakistan, as a committed signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), proudly announced its significant elevation to CITES Category I. This elevation is a testament to the nation’s unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation and the sustainable management of our natural resources.”

He said that the country’s exclusive legislation, the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012, underscored its commitment to responsible trade practices and the well-being of endangered species.