Saturday, May 25, 2024
PM Shehbaz praises Ireland’s decision to recognise Palestine state

Staff Reporter
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad   -    Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland Simon Harris on Friday to felicitate him on his assumption of office. The Prime Minister remarked lightheartedly that his youth and dynamism would bring major changes in Ireland. On the issue of Palestine, the Prime Minister expressed deep admiration for the recent decision taken by the Government of Ireland to recognize the state of Palestine. He said Ireland’s decision would send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians who were suffering Israel’s brutal atrocities. It would also go a long way in promoting the Palestine cause and would urge other countries to follow Ireland. The Prime Minister said Pakistan has always advocated that a two-state solution, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, is the only way to bring lasting peace to the Middle East. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people and lauded the decision of the ICJ to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah. He also expressed the hope that the oppressed people of Kashmir would receive similar attention from the international community, as they too have been enduring a brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades.

Poverty rate increases in Pakistan from 38.6pc to 39.5pc in five years: PIDE

