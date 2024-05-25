Saturday, May 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest female drug smuggler

APP
May 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  Wah Cantt police arrested a female drug smuggler and recovered 2360 grams heroin from her possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a female drug smuggler was allegedly involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions. Police recovered 2360 grams heroin from the possession of the accused namely Benish alias Mona.

The accused disclosed that she used to supply drugs to various educational institutions.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to challan the arrested drug smuggler.

City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Pothohar and Wah Cantt Police for arresting the female drug smuggler. The crackdown against drug dealers had been accelerated, CPO added.

Syed Khalid Hamdani said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against drug smugglers.

2 children killed as roof caves in at Gujar Khan due to storm

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1716612400.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024