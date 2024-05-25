Police held drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Friday. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended seven drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Akash Masih and recovered 10 liquor bottles from his possession. The Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Usama Bin Akhtar and recovered 560 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Aadil Masih and recovered 42 gram ice from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Waseem Asghar and recovered 60 gram ice from his possession. Moreover, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Firdous and recovered 230 gram ice from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Azmat and recovered 550 gram heroin and eight liquor bottles from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. SSP Operations Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police Shahzad Town and Kohsar police teams arrested three wanted members of snatchers and thief gangs involved in numerous theft and snatching activities and recovered snatched and stolen cash from their possession,he said. He said that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directions, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities.

The accused were identified as Shahzad and Mursaleen. Police team also recovered snatched cash from their possession. The Kohsar Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of the thief gang involved in numerous theft activities. The accused was identified as Adnan. Police team also recovered stolen cash from his possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.