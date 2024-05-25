PRCS chief visits Kuwait Red Crescent Society Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, visited the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Headquarters in Kuwait. He was warmly welcomed by Chairman Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr Hilal Musaed Al-Sayer along with Deputy Chairman Dr Anwar Abdullah Al Hasawi, Secretary General Ms Maha Barjas Hamoud Al Barjas, Director General KRCS Abdul Rehman Al Aoun and board members.

During the visit, PRCS chief engaged in discussions with the senior officials of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), focusing on strengthening bilateral humanitarian relations and addressing the current humanitarian challenges in the region.

In his remarks, Laghari highlighted Kuwait’s steadfast support during times of peace and crises. He emphasised the historic and enduring partnership with KRCS, acknowledging its crucial role in joint humanitarian efforts in Pakistan. Specifically, he praised the significant assistance provided by KRCS, especially during the 2005 earthquake, 2010 and 2022 monsoon floods, which greatly benefited affected communities across the country.

The PRCS chairman noted the importance of this visit, emphasising the shared bond between the two Muslim countries and the entire Muslim ummah. He is visiting national societies in the Middle East and Gulf states, recognising KRCS as a particularly strong and historic partner. The aim is to further strengthen this relationship.

Dr Hilal Musaed Al-Sayer, Chairman of KRCS, praised the long-standing and resilient relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait. He highlighted the historical collaboration between PRCS and KRCS and commended the exemplary services of PRCS under Chairman Laghari’s leadership. He reaffirmed KRCS’s commitment to extending all possible cooperation.

On the occasion, KRCS and PRCS signed a cooperation agreement to enhance relief collaboration and support humanitarian efforts. The agreement was signed by Dr Hilal Al-Sayer for KRCS and the PRCS chief. The focus areas of this collaboration include Disaster Management, Health, Climate Change, Youth Engagement, Resource Mobilisation, Organisational Development, and Migration. He also emphasised PRCS’s commitment to strengthening ties with national societies in the Gulf States and seeking meaningful engagements with affluent nations to explore collaborative opportunities that support Pakistan’s vulnerable populations.

Laghari expressed his desire for KRCS to open a delegation office in Pakistan and invited the Chairman and Secretary General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to visit Pakistan and the PRCS National Headquarters. Both dignitaries accepted the invitation and assured that for the implementation of the agreed MoU, they will soon visit to PRCS National Headquarters in Pakistan.

The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields and souvenirs between PRCS and KRCS.