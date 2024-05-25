PTI’s unjust protests against secretariat actions baseless: PML-N

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were unjustifiably protesting the actions taken against the Tehreek-e-Insaf secretariat. Speaking to the media person here, he stated that PTI leaders Umar Ayub and Barrister Gohar claimed the action was taken without notice. However, the first notice was issued to the PTI Secretariat in 2020, while Tehreek-e-Insaf was in power.

He said he would share the notice with the barrister, noting that a second notice was sent in February 2021. The PML-N leader added that Tehreek-e-Insaf considered itself above the law, while PML-N did not support legal action against any political workers. He stated that his party did not support trials against political workers. He added that, despite the fascism faced by the opposition during the Tehreek-e-Insaf era, Dr. Yasmin Rashid should be granted leniency on medical grounds. He also noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was arrested twice during the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s tenure. Those involved in the events of May 9 were being prosecuted in accordance with the law, he added.